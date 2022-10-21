[Epoch Times, October 20, 2022](The Epoch Times British Reporter Station reported) On October 19 (Wednesday), figures released by the Office for National Statistics showed that the UK’s inflation rate reached 10.1% in September this year. That’s up 0.2 percentage points from August’s figure.

Food prices rose at the fastest pace since 1980, up 14.5 percent from September last year. Prices of bread, cereals and dairy products have risen significantly.

The price of low-fat milk rose 42%, the price of jam, honey, butter, olive oil rose 28%, and pasta and eggs rose 22%.

Bank of England Governor: Rate hike may exceed expectations

Rising inflation has further increased the pressure to raise interest rates. Recently, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey hinted that when the Monetary Policy Committee meets early next month, it may decide to further raise the benchmark interest rate significantly. It is expected that the benchmark interest rate may be raised to 3.25% from 2.25%.

Bailey said in a speech in Washington that the Bank of England would raise interest rates “without hesitation” when it comes to tackling inflation, and said it could be “stronger” than previously expected.

He acknowledged that the emergency budget announced by the British government in late September caused a shock, and the Monetary Policy Committee will respond to these at its next meeting.

The British government will announce its plan to deal with the debt at the end of October. Bailey said that after that, the Bank of England will decide the increase of the benchmark interest rate, and this order is right. “By that time, we’ll know what’s going on with fiscal policy as a whole, but I’ll repeat what I’ve already said: in order to achieve our (controlling) inflation target, we’ll raise interest rates without hesitation,” he said.

In late September, the Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate from 1.75% to 2.25%. Some analysts believe the benchmark rate could be raised by a percentage point at the meeting in early November.

Statistics from Moneyfacts show that on October 15, the average interest rate for a two-year fixed-rate loan in the UK had reached 6.31%, the highest in 14 years. On October 7, the average interest rate was 6.19%, 9 At the beginning of the month it was 4.24%.

This means that for someone taking out a loan of £200,000 over 25 years, an interest rate of 6.11 per cent means their annual loan repayment is £5,000 more than someone who took out the loan in December last year.

The average rate on a five-year fixed-rate loan was 6.19%, also the highest in 12 years. ◇

