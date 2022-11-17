Home World UK inflation hits 41-year high in October at 11.1%, senior official warns economy is out of reach – Xinhua English.news.cn
UK inflation hits 41-year high in October at 11.1%, senior official warns economy is out of reach

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-17 13:27

Overseas Network, November 16th, according to a report on the website of the British “Financial Times” on the 16th, the inflation rate in the UK in October hit a 41-year high, accelerating to 11.1% driven by rising energy and food prices; the annual inflation rate of food prices sharply increased It rose to 16.5%, the highest level in 45 years.

The ONS said inflation rose to 11.1% in October from 10.1% in September, bringing inflation to its highest level since October 1981. The cost of living across the UK has risen sharply despite the UK government’s energy price guarantee. In the past year, UK gas prices have risen by nearly 130%, and electricity prices have risen by about 66%, with British households capping gas and electricity bills at £2,500 in October.

Rising gas and electricity prices have pushed headline inflation to its highest level in more than four decades, ONS chief economist Fitzner said on the 16th. British Chancellor of the Exchequer Hunt also warned that the British economy cannot achieve long-term, sustainable growth in the face of high inflation.

Source: Overseas Net Author: Overseas Net Hou Xingchuan Editor: Chen Zhouying
