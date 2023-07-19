UK: inflation slows down to +7.9% year on year in June, more than expected

Listen to the audio version of the article

Finally some good news: UK inflation fell to 7.9% in June, the lowest level for more than a year and lower than forecasts by economists, who had expected it to fall to 8.2% from 8.7 % of April and May.

The other positive aspect of the data released today by the National Statistics Office (ONS) is that thecore inflationcalculated excluding the prices of energy, food and services, which fell to 6.9% from 7.1% in May, when it reached its highest level in more than twenty years.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt expressed satisfaction with the data but expressed caution. The Government has made fighting inflation one of its priorities and “we are now reaping the benefits, but there is still a lot to do”, he said, given that high prices “are still a huge concern for families and for businesses”.

The decline follows a similar easing of inflationary pressures in the United States and the European Union. Inflation is 3% in the US and 5.5% in the Eurozone. Despite the improvement, therefore, inflation in Britain remains the highest among the G7 countries, and more than four times the expected rate of 2%.

“It’s a significant drop but let’s not forget that last month there was no change in the rate of inflation so we are recovering the drops that have already occurred in other countries,” commented Grant Fitzner, chief economist of the ONS. Echoing the chancellor’s words, Fitzner warned that “there is still much to be done”.