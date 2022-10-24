Listen to the audio version of the article

Boris Johnson called himself out in extremis Sunday night from the succession challenge to Liz Tuss as leader of the Tory majority and prime minister of the United Kingdom; and then by the attempt of a sensational return to Downing Street a few weeks after the eviction suffered reluctantly in the summer, in the wake of real or alleged scandals such as the so-called Partygate.

The renunciation of BoJo

The announcement, arrived late not without regret and some poisonous tail of controversy, paves the way for the rise to the head of the government of His Majesty Rishi Sunak, 42, rampant former Chancellor of the Exchequer well seen by the markets.

Johnson claimed to have collected more than the 100 endorsements from fellow Conservative MPs requested this time by party bodies to be admitted to the confrontation at the deadline set for Monday at 2 pm local time (“102,” he said); even if the BBC had so far counted 57 in public form. In any case, he admitted that he could not return to “effectively” lead the executive without a broader and more unified support from the majority parliamentary group. The quorum of 100 demonstrations of support – if real – would have actually allowed him to aim for a runoff with Sunak in front of the militant base – in the forecasts favorable to him – of the members.

Road cleared to Sunak

“But unfortunately in recent days I have come to the conclusion that it would not have been the right thing to do”, he continued in the message of renunciation, evoking the obstacle of internal divisions. “I would have been well placed”, BoJo ruled, to lead the party to a new electoral victory in the next policies – expected at the end of 2024, except for the hypothesis of an early vote – despite the current disastrous polls for the Tories and the detachment quantified at the moment. over 30 points compared to Keir Starmer’s Labor opposition.

But this was not made possible by Sunak and by Minister Penny Mordaunt – the two post-Truss suitors who formally entered the race over the weekend – to whom he somehow reproached for having refused to make a common front in the face-to-face talks of the last. hours.