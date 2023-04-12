11.04.2023

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) Britain’s junior doctors began a four-day pay rise strike on Tuesday (April 11), which could cause unprecedented disruption to the state-funded National Health Service (NHS), prompting the government to warn patients at risk.

Following a three-day strike by doctors last month, thousands of junior doctors – who make up nearly half of the licensed medical workforce – went on strike to demand pay rises to keep up with inflation.

“This round of strikes will cause unprecedented disruption and we are very concerned about the serious impact on patients and health services across the country,” said Stephan Powis, director of the National Health Service (NHS). “We’re asking (hospitals) to reschedule operations and outpatients as soon as possible, but it will take weeks to recover,” Boyce told the BBC, adding that the NHS was working hard to ensure emergency services remained intact. Bowes also told Sky News he expected up to 350,000 appointments to be canceled during the four-day strike.

This is the latest strike by NHS members. Nurses, paramedics and other medical staff have also called for pay increases to better cope with annual inflation of more than 10 per cent. As a result, the NHS is going through one of the worst crises in its 75-year history, dealing with around seven million patients waiting to be hospitalized, severely affecting areas such as cardiovascular care.

Last health care strike: March 15, 2023



British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made reducing hospital waiting times one of his main priorities as public satisfaction with health care institutions, long a source of national pride, wanes.

The British Medical Association (BMA), the doctors’ union, is demanding a 35% pay rise, citing members’ real pay cuts of 26% over the past 15 years. The strike of junior doctors – which includes some very experienced doctors – could stop if Health Secretary Steve Barclay makes credible pay proposals, the BMA said. Barclays said in a statement: “A strike would not only jeopardize patient safety, but also cause maximum disruption as it is timed after the Easter holidays.” He said the BMA’s demands were unreasonable, meaning This means some doctors’ salaries will rise by more than £20,000 ($24,840).

The doctors joined hundreds of thousands of other public sector workers in the UK on strike, including railway staff, teachers and civil servants. Disputes in some sectors have been resolved in recent weeks.

(Reuters)

