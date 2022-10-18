Listen to the audio version of the article

An alarming new poll for British Prime Minister Liz Truss has been published by YouGov: the majority of members of her Conservative party, 55%, believe she should step down after the chaos caused by her management of the national economy.

It’s a complete rethinking of the Tory members who voted Truss with their votes earlier last month, preferring her to her rival in the race for conservative leadership and prime minister, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. Now, in fact, they would opt for him but in the event that it goes to a new internal challenge for the leadership of the party and the government, their favorite is once again Boris Johnson, the predecessor of Truss who resigned as prime minister for a series of scandals starting from the so-called Partygate.

Furthermore, 83% of the members believe that the premier is governing badly. His position is increasingly difficult to defend as the usual Tuesday council of ministers was held today, however, after the drastic changes of recent days, with Jeremy Hunt taking over from Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor of the Exchequer to review decisions across the board. taken from Truss. With the cabinet meeting, an attempt was made to project at least an image of a facade unit despite the air of crisis. If nothing else, Hunt’s total economic policy reversal continues to have a positive effect on markets and the pound for the moment.

Prime Minister Truss, however, apologized for threatening Britain’s economic stability after being forced to abandon its extensive tax cut plans.

After weeks of blaming the markets and “global headwinds” for investors who knocked out the pound and government bonds, the Tory leader said she was sorry she went “too far and too fast” with the his radical economic plan to wrest Britain from years of stagnant growth.

“I want to accept responsibility and apologize for the mistakes that have been made,” Truss told the BBC on Monday. “I wanted to take action to help people with energy bills, to tackle the problem of high taxes, but we went too far and too fast.” The premier had to attend parliament on Monday in silence as Chancellor Hunt scrapped the economic plan proposed less than a month ago, and which triggered a bond market rout so deep that the Bank of England had to act to avoid collapse. of pension funds.