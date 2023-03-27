Listen to the audio version of the article

Major environmental accident in the UK: around 200 barrels of oil leaked from the Wytch Farm pipeline in Purbecks and spilled into Poole harbour. The UK’s Health Safety Agency has declared an emergency and banned bathing until further notice. The local media reported it. The plant is owned by Perenco, who confirmed a “limited oil leak” and ensured that the leak had been blocked. A “comprehensive investigation” has been launched into what happened. Cleaning operations are in progress. Wytch Farm, operational since 1979, is one of the largest onshore oil fields in Europe.