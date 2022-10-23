Listen to the audio version of the article

“The UK is a great country but we are facing a profound economic crisis.” To write it, in the tweet in which he announces his candidacy as conservative leader, is the former chancellor of the British Exchequer Rishi Sunak, 42, who has formalized his expected descent into the formal field for the succession to Liz Tuss as leader of the Tory majority and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

In a message, he pledged to implement the 2019 election manifesto, but also to “get the economy back on track” in a difficult time of crisis under the banner of “competence and integrity”. At the moment, the hypothesis of a conciliatory agreement with his potential number one rival, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who according to one of his supporters, Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, still intends to run, according to one of his supporters, has not been confirmed.

Sunak is the second candidate to take part after House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt. The formal announcement of the third candidate who will enter the race is still awaited, as suggested by sources close to him, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had an interview with Sunak on Saturday evening.

Sunak, well regarded by the markets and already a pragmatic supporter of Brexit, therefore accelerates in the race towards the succession to the ephemeral Liz Truss as Tory leader and next premier of the United Kingdom. Sunak, who aims to become the first head of His Majesty’s government whose family roots trace back to India, once the crown jewel of the British Empire, met former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the past few hours, listed as his potential rival number. one; meeting after which rumors of an imminent announcement of reconciliation between the two began to take shape. The epilogue could therefore be that of an agreement – also extended to Minister Penny Mordaunt, third pretender after Truss (and the only one to have formalized the descent into the field so far) – to allow the former chancellor to present himself tomorrow at the head of a unitary team as single prime minister at the time of the deadline for the official start of the game: which at that point would turn into an immediate coronation by the majority party in the House of Commons.

Sunak has also strengthened in the past few hours by far exceeding the quorum of 100 endorsements among the 357 Tory deputies required this time to be admitted to the race. Endorsements among which there were those of prominent former Johnsonians such as Dominic Raab or Steve Barclay and key figures of the ultra-right pro Brexit such as the emerging minister of African origins Kemi Badenoch or the deputy minister Steve Baker. While BoJo – who had returned early from a vacation in Santo Domingo, but not yet formally entered the competition – could count on about fifty public statements of support until yesterday; and Penny Mordaunt on no more than 23.