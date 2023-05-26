Ukraine, a clinic in Dnipro is attacked: the video denunciation of the Ukrainian armed forces

Russia has attacked with missiles a medical clinic in Dnipro, in Ukraine. It was Kiev who reported the attack. The missiles destroyed the medical facility and a veterinary clinic, causing two deaths and several injuries, including children. Video of the aftermath of the attack was released on Telegram by the Ukrainian Armed Forces: black smoke can be seen rising into the sky from the building and the firefighters intent on putting out the flames.

The article Ukraine, a clinic in Dnipro attacked: the video report by the Ukrainian armed forces comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

