Home » Ukraine, a clinic in Dnipro is attacked: the video denunciation of the Ukrainian armed forces
World

Ukraine, a clinic in Dnipro is attacked: the video denunciation of the Ukrainian armed forces

by admin
Ukraine, a clinic in Dnipro is attacked: the video denunciation of the Ukrainian armed forces

Russia has attacked with missiles a medical clinic in Dnipro, in Ukraine. It was Kiev who reported the attack. The missiles destroyed the medical facility and a veterinary clinic, causing two deaths and several injuries, including children. Video of the aftermath of the attack was released on Telegram by the Ukrainian Armed Forces: black smoke can be seen rising into the sky from the building and the firefighters intent on putting out the flames.

The article Ukraine, a clinic in Dnipro attacked: the video report by the Ukrainian armed forces comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

See also  Will there be a war between the United States and China?Milley: The CCP lacks experience and Taiwan is difficult to capture | US military | Xi Jinping | Invasion of Taiwan

You may also like

2-2 with Sassuolo, Marassi pays homage to Quagliarella...

A swirl of “peace missions” for Ukraine but...

Sarajevo’ 84 address current loneliness in their single...

Aleksandar Pešić leaves for Ferencvaros | Sports

Awards Večernjakov pečat 2023 | Info

“Fugitives and fugitives”, the personal exhibition of Alessio...

First “Spring Exchange” at the San Paolo Palace...

And the winner of the 1st. Caravan of...

Giani robbed in Germany | Entertainment

Edi Rama on the action of the Kosovo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy