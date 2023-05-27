Ukraine, a kick to war: the first Scudetto after the invasion

ODESSA – Ore 15, Lviv. The only question not to ask in Ukrainian football is “who is playing at home?”. Nobody. Shakhtar Donetsk and Dnipro-1 are playing for the championship, the first after the Russian invasion, a thousand kilometers from home troubles, from Donetsk occupied and from Dnipro under fire. A thousand kilometers is 10 minutes of a hypersonic Khinzal, yes; but there is no better, in Ukraine.