The speech of Putin to the Duma two days after the anniversary of what was supposed to be the “special operation” and which has become a brutal war of annihilation of the Ukrainian civilian population, with very meager results in the field, certifies how the Russian Federation has sunk into a spiral of self-destruction and paranoia. With counterfeiting of reality, denial of all evidence, conviction of being able to bend every fact to his formidable propaganda machine, the delusion of omnipotence of an autocrat who managed to personify tsarist absolutism and the Soviet dictatorship tells the “elected” that Russia is not the aggressor, but there‘attacked.

Putin, if there was still a need, has inexorably clarified and swept away the pseudo-arguments and the interested hesitations of his multiple and transversal friends tormented by the awe of “don’t humiliate him”. He clarified that it is no longer a war to “denazify” the debauched Nazi nationalists of Ukraine nor to “guarantee protection” to Russophone populations in Donbass and Crimea or to counter the expansion of NATO, favored if not required by the threat represented by its despotic regime for neighboring countries.

The time has come for Vladimir Putin to “write a new page” and to carry forward one total war and “existential” against “the West which wants to lead Russia to a strategic defeat. They want to eliminate us forever“. The explicit reference is to a resistance struggle like the patriotic one against Nazism in the Second World War. It is the West that allegedly deceived Russia and would like to “wipe the Federation off the map”. And with yet another operation of mystification or, to put it mildly, reckless historical revisionism, the tsar – with an eye to the next election in 2024 which would guarantee him power for life – calls upon the Russian people to gather around his leader against “those who started the war”, while “we have always been friendly to Ukrainians and we use force to stop the war”.

Naturally in a war of “survival” to which Russia would have been forced, according to the script repeatedly endorsed by our friend Silvio Berlusconi, after a year of unpredictable and heroic Ukrainian resistance thanks also to the support of the West, it is clear that in order to achieve its objectives, Russia will “systematically” continue its offensive in Ukraine. And she will do it “at all costs” and with “any means”, suggesting the possibility of an appeal to tactical nuclear weapons which in any case “we will never use first”. After having reiterated that “defeating Russia on the battlefield is impossible”, Putin according to an already tested scheme of climax anti-Ukraine reaffirms “the enormous responsibility on each of us to defend our country and liquidate the threat of the neo-Nazi regime”. A regime that according to Putin’s historical reconstruction wanted to acquire nuclear weapons for attack not only Donbass, but also Crimea.

It can be said that on the occasion of theanniversary of the special operation Putin has given the best of his repertoire, with the re-proposition, in the most hyperbolic terms ever, of the mystification with surreal features of his brutal and unfortunate aggression passed off as self-defense by the neo-Nazis of Kiev, led by the Jewish Hitler Zelensky. On the other hand it was a question of celebrating a year that has recorded a series of humiliation on the field unprecedented in Russian history, in which your country has been characterized by war crimes as heinous as denied with manipulations of all kinds, in which the sham referendums in Donbass have been rejected with only 5 votes against the UN and isolation international has gradually intensified.

Of course Putin remains a “man of peace”, willing more than ever to sit down at the negotiating table, which is opposed only by the “cruel and degraded” West and even more so by “the gentleman who is the cause of the devastation of his country and the massacre of his soldiers and his civilians”, one with which Giorgia Meloni he should never have met, as his friend Silvio declaimed in open polls. Of course, Moscow was very pleased with ityet another tribute from Berlusconi which again tried to put in trouble the government on the international front and to discredit Zelensky to gain a few votes and perhaps, in his megalomania, to gain credit as a great “peacemaker”, especially after the last acquittal with annexed beatification.

In fact, Lavrov’s spokeswoman Maria Zakarova vigorously defended the tsar’s friend Dal alleged attack by Zelensky who, answering a question at the press conference, simply stated that Mr. Berlusconi “didn’t have to flee in the middle of the night under the bombs and he didn’t have tanks in his garden”. For Moscow it was “a fit of rage impotent of the lord of the bunker”; in Italy, quite curiously, several commentators have considered it “an insult from Zelensky to Berlusconi” and a “humiliation” for Meloni – who, moreover, in an always friendly climate, has not shown the slightest sign of humiliation and reiterated Italy’s support in Kiev “without hesitation”. The original problem of this executive in foreign policy is “the ballast” represented by the Berlusconi-Salvini duo and not by a punctual response from Zelensky.