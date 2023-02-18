Sunday 19 the long approach path of Radio 24 towards the anniversary of the beginning of the conflict with Europe Europe and Imageswhile from Monday with 24 morning, No Place is far, Day Effect, Night effect and the main Gr, there are numerous appointments scheduled, which will culminate with the Radio day of Friday February 24, a special programming which will unfold starting in the morning in the programs and in the Gr of the whole day, and which will involve the entire news editorial staff. They will close on the weekend of 25 and 26 February a special episode of It can be done e you It can be done – Stories from the social e due reportage: one dedicated to “Ukraine, a year of war and Europe” and one focused on the Italian story of the Ukrainian diaspora.

The appointments continue online: from Monday 20 February will be available on the Radio 24 and Sole 24 Ore website and on all platforms il Radio 24 original podcast “Destination Ukraine, a journey in a year of war”: a live story, edited by the editor-in-chief of Radio 24 Gigi Donelli, which he will accompany in seven stages in the “middle ground”, in the European bridge between West and East. From the border with Poland to Bucha, the journey will wind from the borders of Europe to the heart of the country: in the cities where you live day by day and in the cemeteries where the dead soldiers are mourned, on the trains that cross the country and in the subway of the capital, to understand how the daily life of a country at the crossroads between risk of disappearance and definitive affirmation on the world stage has changed.

They are 24+the section of the Il Sole 24 Ore website reserved for subscribersa new great theme will be available, “A Year of War”which will collect original longforms and reports from Ukraine, as well as in-depth articles on the economic and geopolitical implications of the conflict: from the correspondent’s story Roberto Bongiorno da Odessa e Kherson al longform di Antonella Scott on the Russian economy today one year after the sanctions, to the deepening of Sissi Bellomo on gas and oil: how Europe has gradually freed itself from Moscow.

They are Labl’area visual del IlSole24Ore.coma series of maps, longforms and graphs will tell what has changed in a year of war. First in the field, with troop placement. Then in the choices of countries. Last year, in fact, turned Europe upside down: Germany, which did not invest in defense, ended up announcing a 100 billion euro fund and being at the forefront of sending tanks. The story will also extend to the energy front, with the transition from Russian gas via pipeline to American LNG, and to the economic one, from an economy with a very low money price to record rate increases.

Even the Radio 24 websitein the special section of Chosen for you, will collect all the programs and insights, images from Ukraine and with No Place is Far, for #radiochesivede, maps exclusively from Phase 2 cartographers.