Ukraine, a year of war. The images we will never forget.

Ukraine, a year of war. The images we will never forget.

From Kiev to Kherson via Mariupol. A devastated country, millions of refugees and displaced persons. Great battles and daily resistance

On February 21, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognizes the republics of Luhansk and Donetsk in Donbass. In his address to the nation he says: «Ukraine is not just a neighboring country. It is an inalienable part of our history, of our culture, of our spiritual space”. On February 24, Russian troops invade. In one year the war had spread to the whole country. From Kiev to Kherson via Mariupol. Great battles and daily resistance. (by Maria Serena Natale)

