He accused the minister of Defence russo Sergey Shoigu of “high treason” and collaboration with enemypointing the finger at him for the deaths of hundreds of his men because they were not adequately supplied to face the battaglia. But now, after repeatedly asking ammunitionthe founder of the organization of Russian mercenaries Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhinhe said that much-needed shells for his troops had been sent.

Yesterday Prigozhin had posted a creepy picture of dozens of men who, according to him, had been killed because Shoigu and the Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov they had withheld the ammunition to do him a disservice. Neither commented, but the ministry rejected the allegation. In an audio clip today, Prigozhin he said he felt that the pressure he and others had put on the ministry of Defence has borne fruit: “So far it’s all on paper but, so we’ve been told, the main documents have already been signed,” he commented Prigozhin.

To declare that there are many men of the Wagner killed, was the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine Oleksiy Gromov during a press briefing, quoted by Rbc-Ukrainewho specified that over the past month, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repulsed more than 350 attacks, Russian troops are trying to capture the settlements of Maryinka e Bird guide and they are losing hundreds of soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment every day,” he explained Gromov. And he added that the most difficult situation is that of Bakhmut, where “thousands of Russian soldiers remain on the ground, the victims among the mercenaries Wagner they don’t even count,” he said.