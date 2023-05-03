Ukraine: after the peace plan and the phone call to Zelensky, it is not certain that Xi Jinping will abandon ambiguity

Second Evgheny Prigozhinfather-master of the infamous mercenaries of the Wagner that every day launches intimidating announcements and improbable ultimatums to terrorize the enemy front of the West and alert the internal one, less and less monolithic, of Putin’s despotism, the next crucial dates of the war should be two: 9 maggio deadline for the fall of Bakhmutyet another trophy of annihilation on the occasion of the recurrence of the “patriotic war”, and the 15 maggio as the beginning of the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

At the same time, the former convict – on whom the outcome of what should have been the special flash operation for the “denazification” increasingly depends and which after more than 14 months has turned into a humiliation without redemption for the aggressor – threatens to withdraw his mercenaries due to “losses which would be five times what was necessary in the first place from lack of supplies”.

And if in Bakhmut the Russians count “the piles of thousands of dead that we put in coffins and send home” while the Ukrainian battalions under the relentless fire of the besiegers in a few weeks lose more than half of their personnel, the massacre of civilians in a raid Russian missile that after almost two months has also returned to strike Kiev set a new record for tackiness. In the night between 27 and 28 April, for no apparent strategic or tactical reasons, the residential neighborhoods of various cities in the center of the country, very far from the line of contact between the Russian and Ukrainian armies, such as Uman, where the provisional toll is 23 dead to which must be added the 2 victims of Dnipro. To these raids, while the Ukrainian defense minister declares that “the counter-offensive is in the finishing straight”, were added on the night of May 1st massive bombings in the eastern regions, from Pavlograd to Sumy, with at least 25 injured, as well as in the North.

For the foreign minister Dmitry Kuleb it was “Russia’s response to all the recent peace initiatives”. Zelenskya descendant of the Ukrainian Jewish community of which Uman has always been a nerve center, specified: “Russian terror must receive a adequate answer from Ukraine and the world. And he will receive it. We will not forget any crime, we will not allow any occupier to escape his responsibilities ”. At the same time, from Moscow they limited themselves to claiming, against all evidence, that they had hit “military objectives”.

And while the war continues without respite to “martyrize” Ukraine, to use an expression of Pope Francis and there are no glimpses of “creative efforts for peace”, Putin reaffirmed his undisputed belonging to the Russia, as “historic lands”, of the regions annexed with the farce referendums. But he did not limit himself to the ritual declaration: with a decree he established that Ukrainian citizens of the occupied regions who do not apply for Russian citizenship by 1 July 2024 they will become “foreigners” e they can be expelled and indicted if deemed by the Kremlin “a threat to security”, including for having participated in a demonstration.

In practice, it is a decree implementing the martial law introduced last October 19 in the aftermath of the illegitimate annexation of the four “disputed” regions, condemned with a granite majority also by the UN General Assembly. Something that is unprecedented in post-Soviet Russia and dates back to the Second World War, but which above all says a lot about Putin’s real intentions to sit down at a negotiating table to “negotiate” like the invader he is – and confirms that he has been every day since the fateful February 24, 2022 with implacable determination, regardless of the results.

So far the end of “those who opened up to dialogue with Moscow” is quite well known, from Macron to Pope Francis, who have been set aside more or less abruptly despite being animated, albeit with intentions that must be kept quite distinct, by the categorical imperative not to “humiliate Putin”.

Finally, after a long and non-random deliberation, he nominated himself as a mediator Xi Jinping, “friend without limits” by self-definition and de facto partner of Vladimir Putin. Among other things, the vote against the Chinese to the UN resolution on Russia’s responsibility for the invasion of Ukraine, total agreement during Xi’s recent visit to Moscow and, according to revelations by The mirror, the negotiations of the Russian army for Chinese kamikaze drones to be used in Ukraine.

For those who understandably want to see an end to hostilities and appreciate any initiative that does not come from the “warmongering West”, the generic references to the recognition of national sovereignty, hopefully also that of the Baltic countries denied by the Chinese ambassador in Paris, to the overcoming of the from the cold war” and the “ceasefire” are already sufficient guarantees of a “balance between the parties”. The overall reading of the 12 generic and indefinite points, with the very relevant exception of the point in which it is claimed that the only admissible sanctions are those of the UN Security Council where China and Russia have veto power, it can find broad consensus. But can we speak of a real peace plan?

Similarly, Xi’s “cordial” long-delayed phone call with Zelensky, after 14 months of substantial support to the partner with whom he intends to reshape the world balance, and which was officially communicated without including the words “war” and “Putin ”, it is so significant for conflict resolution?

Undoubtedly Xi Jinping is the mediator more important and most influential intervener on the international scene and probably able to assert his strength and power to stop Putin’s aggression, the first and essential objective of any negotiating table that is not staged for the aggressor’s use and consumption. But it is by no means obvious that China wants to get out of its politics ambiguous of proverbial and opportunistic caution and that he deems it convenient to put Putin before his devastating responsibilities.