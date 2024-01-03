Ukraine again launched missile attacks against Crimea and the Russian regions of Belgorod and Kursk

Multiple attacks have taken place in two Russian regions bordering Ukraine and Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow, Russian authorities reported. The attacks occurred just a day after a massive bombing of Kyiv by Russia.

According to Russian regional officials, the city of Belgorod and its surrounding region were subjected to attacks. The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that six projectiles were shot down by anti-aircraft defense. The governor of the Belgorod region mentioned on Telegram that although there were limited damages, no new victims have been reported in the region.

Ukraine reportedly launched missiles at the region, and even further north at the Kursk region. An electrical substation in the city of Zeleznogorsk was temporarily shut down for repairs following the attacks. Additionally, a missile was shot down off the coast of Sevastopol, a Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

The attacks have reportedly unsettled many, including public, political leaders, and military observers in Russia. Russian military bloggers have expressed regret over Moscow’s withdrawal from the border area in September 2022, pushing for the need to secure Belgorod and other border areas with more territory.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has condemned the attacks, pledging to intensify retaliation. The Russian army fired 99 missiles at Kyiv, its surroundings, and Kharkiv on Tuesday morning, following a previous massive bombing of the Ukrainian capital. Putin has promised to increase the intensity of retaliation.

With information from AFP, EFE, and AP.

