Ukraine Aims to Organize Global Peace Summit Following Talks in Malta

Ukraine Aims to Organize Global Peace Summit

Ukraine’s Deputy Minister, Mykola Tochytskyi, expressed hopes of organizing a peace summit with leaders from around the world this year. The statement came after a meeting in Valletta, Malta, which saw representatives from over fifty countries discuss the peace formula to end the war following the Russian invasion.

Tochytskyi told Reuters that there is significant interest in the summit and that it remains both necessary and possible. Unlike the meeting in Malta, where lower-ranking representatives attended, the aim is for heads of state and government to be present.

The discussions in Malta centered around five of the ten points of the peace formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last year. These included nuclear security, energy security, release of prisoners and return of exiles and deportees, food security, and territorial integrity.

According to Tochytskyi, Ukraine’s objective of gaining support in the global south has not been affected by the diverse positions concerning the conflict between Israel and Hamas. However, the country’s focus on the war it is currently facing could hinder its international attention.

The meeting in Malta marks the third round of peace talks, with the first held in Copenhagen in June and the second in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in August. The head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, proposed the creation of a coalition of countries to facilitate the return of deported minors forcibly displaced by Russia, a key objective in Zelensky’s plan.

In a videoconference, President Zelensky expressed his satisfaction that his peace formula is gradually gaining global recognition. The Ukrainian government continues to work towards fostering peace and cooperation in the region.

Source: Reuters, EFE

Share this: Facebook

X

