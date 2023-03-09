7:08

Air raid alarm in all regions





Explosions were reported overnight in the Ukrainian cities of Dnipro and Kirovohrad and in the Mykolaiv region. The local media reported it, adding that the anti-aircraft alarm was activated in all Ukrainian oblasts. The military administration of the Kyiv region has warned residents of possible air threats and said that air defense is ready to protect the region. They also urged residents to stay in shelters.