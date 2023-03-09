Home World Ukraine, air raid alarm in all regions. Strong explosion in Kiev
World

Europa

Russian bombings hit the Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv and Odessa overnight, according to local media reports

(AFP)

  • Medium, strong explosion in Kiev

    A loud explosion was heard in Kiev early this morning, local media reported. Previously, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital oblast had reported that the air defenses of the region were operational. Mayor Vitali Klitschko speaks of several blasts “in the Holosiivskyi district”, in the south of Kiev. On his social media, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital adds that “all” emergency services “are in place”.

  • Air raid alarm in all regions

    Explosions were reported overnight in the Ukrainian cities of Dnipro and Kirovohrad and in the Mykolaiv region. The local media reported it, adding that the anti-aircraft alarm was activated in all Ukrainian oblasts. The military administration of the Kyiv region has warned residents of possible air threats and said that air defense is ready to protect the region. They also urged residents to stay in shelters.

  • Russian bombing of Kharkiv and Odessa regions

    Russian bombings hit the Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv and Odessa overnight, according to local media reports. Russian forces have attacked Kharkiv oblast at least 15 times targeting critical infrastructure, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram, adding that a private residence was damaged. Energy infrastructure was targeted in Odessa oblast, according to Governor Maksym Marchenko. The electricity supply was partially cut off. At the moment there are no casualties reported.

