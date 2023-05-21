Ukraine, also Italy in the F-16 coalition: it will train the pilots of Kiev and could supply the Tornadoes

HIROSHIMA – Rome will be part of the coalition of F-16 jets for Ukraine blessed by Joe Biden at the G7 in Hiroshima. Italian trainers will train Ukrainian pilots on the national territory. In aeronautical centres, probably also in NATO bases scattered over the peninsula.

That’s what it suggests Giorgia Melonibefore leaving the Japanese G7: “The evaluation to be made together with the allies is that of a possible training of Ukrainian pilots, but it is a decision that we have not taken and that is being discussed with the allies”.