A sudden ambush, a bullet fired in the head at point blank range. It is the dynamics of the aggression that reduced him to death Igor Mangushevmercenary friend of the founder of the Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin, which probably became a target of the Ukrainian special forces while in the eastern part of the country. Mangushev, captain of a Russian battalion surnamed Bereghad come under fire from Ukrainian forces after advertising himself by posting a video last year showing the skull of “a fighter from Azovstal”. An ambush, the one against him, read by many as a warning addressed above all to the founder of the group of mercenaries who periodically returns to threaten troops loyal to Volodymyr Zelensky.

After being hit by the bullet, Mangushev was transported to hospital in the city of Stakhanov “in severe but stable conditions”. His friend and colleague, Boris Rozhkin, posted photos of Mangushev lying on a hospital bed with his head bandaged and covered in blood on his Telegram channel and said the mercenary was wounded at a checkpoint in Stakhanov, but did not provide further details. At present, Russian authorities in the area have not confirmed the incident.

Mangushev became one of the best-known faces of the Russian invasion, even claiming that he and his allies invented the letter ‘Z’ as a symbol to represent support for Russia’s military intervention. Mosca. However, Russian military vehicles and tanks bearing ‘Z’ and ‘V’ markings have been spotted in border areas well before Mangushev took to social media to claim authorship of the symbol. However, the attack against him is not the first to hit people considered close to the wing of Russian ultranationalism: last August, a bomb blew up the car carrying Darya Duginadaughter of the philosopher Alexander Duginallegedly killed at the hands of a Ukrainian saboteur who infiltrated Russia.