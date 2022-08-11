KOSTANTINIVKA (UKRAINE) – You go to the front in flip flops, in old cars trudging in gypsy convoys, at the head a yellow school bus with the flag, behind 1970s Mercedes, Ford Fiesta, touring coach, and a tiny thing that looks like a 126 in which they are in 4 soldiers, 4 Kalashnikovs, a dog. The overcharged Ladas, above there are the camping mats and the quilts tied like salami.
