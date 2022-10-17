Elia was a 28 year old boy, originally from Sardinia. For some time, however, he had been living in Russia, in Taganrog, near the border with Ukraine. He had decided to fight alongside the Russian militias in Donetsk, where he later met his death in a fight. The Farnesina confirmed the news and family members have already requested the return of the body.

Of the young man foreign fighter Few details are still known, but from the social networks its closeness to the Fort Rus community emerges, “information page and support for the resistance of the Russian peoples” which spreads “news and documents on the empire’s war against Russia”. A single post is visible on his Facebook page, in which a quote from Aldous Huxley on the “perfect dictatorship” is taken up.

Putzolu is the third Italian soldier to lose his life for fighting in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Before him, Edy Ongaro, a 45-year-old Venetian, enlisted with the pro-Russian Donbass, and Benjamin Giorgio Galli, a 27-year-old Lombard, who, instead, fought with the Ukrainians and died near Kharkiv, lost their lives.