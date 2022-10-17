Home World Ukraine, an Italian foreign fighter died in Donetsk: Elia Putzolu was 28 years old and fought for the Russian militias
World

Ukraine, an Italian foreign fighter died in Donetsk: Elia Putzolu was 28 years old and fought for the Russian militias

by admin
Ukraine, an Italian foreign fighter died in Donetsk: Elia Putzolu was 28 years old and fought for the Russian militias

Elia was a 28 year old boy, originally from Sardinia. For some time, however, he had been living in Russia, in Taganrog, near the border with Ukraine. He had decided to fight alongside the Russian militias in Donetsk, where he later met his death in a fight. The Farnesina confirmed the news and family members have already requested the return of the body.

Of the young man foreign fighter Few details are still known, but from the social networks its closeness to the Fort Rus community emerges, “information page and support for the resistance of the Russian peoples” which spreads “news and documents on the empire’s war against Russia”. A single post is visible on his Facebook page, in which a quote from Aldous Huxley on the “perfect dictatorship” is taken up.

Putzolu is the third Italian soldier to lose his life for fighting in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Before him, Edy Ongaro, a 45-year-old Venetian, enlisted with the pro-Russian Donbass, and Benjamin Giorgio Galli, a 27-year-old Lombard, who, instead, fought with the Ukrainians and died near Kharkiv, lost their lives.

See also  Chinese embassy issued a security reminder after attack in northern Togo_Burkina Faso_Post_Ma Peimin

You may also like

Elia Putzolu, who was the Italian foreign fighter...

Overseas Chinese: The 20th National Congress of the...

UK, Hunt tries to calm the markets. New...

Is Russia investigating the terrorist attack at the...

Canada’s coronavirus hospitalizations on the rise, Singapore adds...

European Commission draft: towards dynamic price cap for...

The scene restoration almost deceived the former diplomat,...

Britain’s new finance minister accused the prime minister’s...

German Health Minister: Energy crisis and inflation exacerbated...

Ukraine, latest news. Kiev, center hit by kamikaze...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy