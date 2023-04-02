Break down the Kerch bridge, the symbol of annexation. Remove the pension or the work to public employees who have worked for pro-Russian authorities. Rename Sevastopol. I am three of the 12 points of the plan of theUkraine to recover the Crimeaannexed by the Russians since 2014. The secretary of the National Security Council of Kiev spoke about it to the Ukrainian media Oleksiy Danilov. The “removal” of the Kerch bridge it is one of the most important points, because it is the symbol of annexation. In October it collapsed in part for the explosion of a truck bomb. Also part of the plan is a new name for Sevastopolthe so-called “city ​​of Russian glory“, on which the Kiev Parliament will decide: perhaps it will be called Akhtiarsuggests Danilov, who posted the draft plan on Facebook.

According to Danilov, there will be a rating mechanism the degree of involvement of citizens of Ukraine and residents of Crimea in supporting the activities of the occupation administrations, which includes the restriction of civil rightsincluding the participation in elections. The third point of the document concerns employees public, judgesprosecutors, law enforcement officials and other categories of people who in the Crimea were on the book pays from the Ukrainian authorities but they worked for the Russian occupation structures after February 2014: if responsibilities are recognized, they will be deprived of retirement o they will no longer be able to work for Ukraine.

The plan also stipulates that citizens of the Russian Federation who reside illegally in Crimea from the date of the annexation must immediately leave the peninsula within the period specified by Kiev. So also the real estate transactions will be retained nothing. According to item 11, after the liberation of Crimea, there will be immediate release of all citizens of Ukraine, Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians persecuted by the Russian Federation for political reasons since 2014, with compensation for moral damages.

***

In the photo above – Putin in front of the Kerch Bridge (which connects Russia and Crimea) in early December 2022