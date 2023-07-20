Ukraine and … who was Andrea Purgatori? And Patrick Zaki?

HOW MUCH WE MISS ASSANGE!

TV viewing: “Behind the curtain” with Stefano Orsi, Fulvio Grimaldi and Mark Bernardini. Leads Francesco Toscano

Where you try to trace a path of Zelensky’s Ukraine from before the NATO summit in Vilnius to after. A very bad aftermath for the comedian, bloodthirsty tyrant of Kiev, and quite bad also for his principals and co-responsible for the mauling of Ukraine.

The fact is that, despite the more voluminous and prolonged avalanche of armaments and billions spilled on the band of mercenaries in “power” in the wretched Ukraine, the counter-offensive went pufffff, like any wet firecracker. The situation has changed from the various terrorist outbursts, assisted by the Anglo-Saxon services, such as bombs on Kerch, on dams, nuclear power plants, submarine gas pipelines, under the cars of Russian citizens and the like.

Formal entry into NATO (the substantial one has been underway since at least 2014, but the formal one is needed to unleash us all against Russia and China) is postponed until after the “reforms”, the “democratization”, said Biden, the most exhilarating of the heads of state of the famous globe, to get out of the way and not to be overwhelmed by the stigma of a second Kabul. Which is approaching.

And while the Russian counter-counteroffensive proceeds, we have made some considerations on the renewed pantomime of Ukrainian wheat that starving Russia would like to deny to the poor peoples of the South of the world. Yes, those folks actually gasp. Not for overheating blamed on the misdeeds of those, like ours, by the hucksters of the climatic sideshow. No. Instead they really gasp, exhausted by the multi- and transnational dispossession of the grain mega corporations.

They’re not Ukrainians. It is since then that the charlatan thieves, set up by the USA in Kiev, have sold all of Ukraine, fertile lands and its products, to the Anglo-multinational grain masters: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Bunge, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus, the Four Sisters of food. And world hunger. Can’t we bring and sell grain from Ukraine to Africans? A little bad. Shortages drive up prices and we know how to speculate and buy back.

PATRICK ZAKI

Having said that, let’s move on to Andrea Purgatori. Indeed, first to Patrick Zaki, the young Egyptian with a degree in gender who has allowed our hacks, fans of the stars and stripes curve, to perpetuate a little more the myth of Giulio Regeni, a young defender of human rights, killed by Al Sisi (and not an offshoot of Western intelligence sent by the Muslim Brotherhood trustees to see if Egypt could start another “Arab spring” and then killed by his people because he was burned by a video in which he promised a lot of money to those who messed up a bit in Cairo).

About Patrick, pardoned of three years in prison by Abdelfattah Al Sisi, I say only this. What would have happened in Italy if the undersigned had spread on his social and non-social media press releases claiming that Meloni’s regime persecutes, imprisons, tortures, makes thousands of Jews, or Protestants, or Muslims, or Buddhists, or followers of Scardovelli disappear? Would magistrates, journalists, politicians have said “what’s he doing, he has expressed a political opinion”, as Enrico Mentana and all the crew who drink from the trough of the polluted communication of the “liberals” have repeated in a broken record? Or would they find out in the Penal Code that it was something like libel, defamation, disturbance of public order, breach of state security, et cetera et cetera?

And to think, then, that the popular uprising against the fundamentalist Egyptian president of the Muslim Brotherhood, Mohamed Morsi (2013), was also determined by the refusal of an eminently secular people to have sharia imposed by force and by the horror of Morsi’s thugs who went on torching one Coptic church after another. Al Sisis put an end to all this. And it’s been since then that Zaki and the NATO West have been sticking to him. In the interest of those – Franco-Anglo-Saxon energy competitors – whom he was anxious to cheat on ENI Zhor, the largest gas field in the Mediterranean, right off the Egyptian coast. And we, patriots….

ANDREA PURGATORI

Andrea Purgatori was very good, both as a film scriptwriter and as a television host. Great investigative reporter. Nationwide. Internationally he was on the other side of my fence: a faithful and avid supporter of the tricks and crimes of those who keep us under his amphibian: Ukraine, Russia, the war on Syria, dictators to be overthrown, vaccines, not one of the opportunities was missed to support the false and the ferocious. So saint immediately, for the choir of laudatores of him akin to him.

But on the hidden crimes of our executive groups he has done some good things. To the point of, perhaps, dying of it. Like Pecorelli, Siani, Calvi, Pisciotta… The nose of the irrepressible investigator, whose oxygen is the scoop, has stolen him. His film on the NATO crime in Ustica, “The rubber wall”; his investigation into the assassination of Andreotti’s enemy, Mino Pecorelli, who had revealed to Pope Luciani the list of his 150 cardinal Masons (and Luciani died from it the following night); your investigation into the Camorra murder of colleague Giancarlo Siani…

And now, above all, his formidable investigations into the chilling rot, criminal, moral, financial, surrounding the disappearance of Manuela Orlandi, the operations of the IOR, pedophilia, billions of crime taken and made to become political virtues; and the one on the State of the massacres, with its historical godfathers, distant but always close to our country, with its management for the purpose of eternal stabilization of the State-Mafia partnership, complete with real-fascist and fake-red laborers.

In this latest investigation, rebroadcast 24 hours after his “lightning death”, Nino Di Matteo, Roberto Scarpinato, Pietro Grasso, journalists on the index of the mafia and the contiguous political-media gang spoke. Magistrates and real communicators, the ones you have to do without according to the gospel of the new Minister of Justice.

The fact is that those who touch certain threads shouldn’t do it, if they care not to lose their skin. Clearly Purgatori didn’t care enough. So, with Andrea Purgatori, vaccineist, Zelenskist, Nato-ist, whatever you want, no Manichaeism. Manichaeism belongs to the Gnostics. And those are really the scum of humanity.

JULIAN ASSANGE

A whole series of Italian cities have obtained that the Municipality grant honorary citizenship to the first journalist in the world, Julian Assange. First, because he was the first and more than anyone else to tore the mask of hypocrisy and lies from power, showing their brutality. First for persecutions suffered. First pretext to deprive journalists of the desire to do their job and society to take away the world in which he lives. With Assange, free, or executed in slow motion, the possibility of our unpolluted relationship with reality is at stake.

Today we tried it in Rome, on the Campidoglio, with the generous support of Virginia Raggi. We were few. Honor to those few. There are those who believed in it, with a mayor like Gualtieri and a majority like his….

