Ukraine announced that the Russians had withdrawn from Bakhmut | Info

The news about the Russian withdrawal was also confirmed by Wagner commander Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The Ukrainian army and the group of Russian mercenaries Wagner reported today Fr further withdrawal of the Russian army around Bakhmut, and Kiev claims that in some places it has advanced up to a kilometerwhich is the greatest success of the Ukrainians in the six months before the planned counteroffensive.

While Russia was building up its forces in the city, attacking the northern suburbs and engaging in heavy fighting in the southern suburbs, Ukrainian forces advanced 500 meters to the north. “In some areas in the south our army advanced more than one kilometer”Deputy Minister of Defense Hana Maljar said on Telegram.

“The defense of Bahmut and its suburbs fulfills its military objectives,” she said. “From now on we control the southwestern part of Bahmut,” she added. In order to consolidate its positions, the Russian army has now moved most of its reserves to Bahmut, reports dpa. “Our defenders repelled all attacks. We are currently buying time for certain planned actions“, Maljar said.

Prigozhin accused the Russian forces

The news of the Russian withdrawal was also confirmed by the commander of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a message recorded on Thursday. “Unfortunately, Russian Defense Ministry troops retreated 570 meters north of Bakhmut, leaving our flanks unprotected,” he said.

He accused regular Russian forces of leaving the north and south of the city, increasing the danger that the Wagnerians would remain surrounded. The Ukrainian advance was accompanied by a deepening of the gap between the regular Russian army and the Wagnerians who fought the Battle of Bakhmut.

