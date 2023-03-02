The Russia conducted an air attack on this night Zaporizhzhiain southern Ukraine, severely damaging a residential building. The regional military administration of Zaporizhzhia said a Russian S-300 missile probably hit the building. The attack destroyed three floors of the building. The death toll from the Russian missile attack on the ten-apartment block has risen to three civilians. The local media wrote it, explaining that six injured people were taken to hospital. According to the rescuers there are still people trapped under the rubble, the building has been almost completely destroyed. The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky he described the Russian army’s night attack on Zaporizhzhia as an “act of terror” on Telegram. “This terrorist state wants to turn every day into a day of terror for the Ukrainian people,” Zelensky added on Telegram, explaining that the rescue operations are continuing.