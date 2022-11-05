KRYVYI RIH – Who knows if it is a revenge for those three Western prisoners sentenced to death. Who knows if that’s why the pro-Russian judge Alexander Nikulin he came under fire from bullets that seriously wounded him in an occupied Donetsk suburb.
It was he who branded the two British and the young Moroccan captured by the separatists in the fighting on the Donbass line of fire as “mercenaries”.
