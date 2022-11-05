Home World Ukraine, attack in Donetsk: the separatist judge who sentenced three Western “mercenaries” to death
World

Ukraine, attack in Donetsk: the separatist judge who sentenced three Western “mercenaries” to death

by admin
Ukraine, attack in Donetsk: the separatist judge who sentenced three Western “mercenaries” to death

KRYVYI RIH – Who knows if it is a revenge for those three Western prisoners sentenced to death. Who knows if that’s why the pro-Russian judge Alexander Nikulin he came under fire from bullets that seriously wounded him in an occupied Donetsk suburb.

It was he who branded the two British and the young Moroccan captured by the separatists in the fighting on the Donbass line of fire as “mercenaries”.

See also  British media: Biden meets with the King of Jordan and declares to provide 500,000 doses of vaccine |

You may also like

Tuchel refutes rumors: I have a good relationship...

Twitter: subscription service launched, $ 8 per month...

Swiss media: Qatar orchestrated a spying operation to...

Le Pen hands over to Bardella, the 27-year-old...

Madrid, Goya al Prado attacked. Van Gogh salvo...

By plane or by ship, so Iran sends...

Midterm elections, Russian propaganda at work in the...

Nearly 7,000 patients hospitalized as U.S. faces worst...

Madrid, new action by environmentalists: two activists stick...

Pope at Mass in Bahrain: Always love and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy