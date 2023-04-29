Ukraine attacked the refinery in Sevastopol in Crimea with drones | Info

Early this morning, the Ukrainians attacked the refinery in Sevastopol with drones.

Izvor: Twitter/@Gerashchenko_en

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation sent counter-sabotage teams to the site of the attack to monitor the site. Stunning footage shows the sky turning black over Sevastopol. Thick smoke billows from the huge fire, which could be seen for miles around.

An oil depot is on fire in Sevastopol after being hit by a drone in the early morning.pic.twitter.com/ll8zY2v8a2 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en)April 29, 2023

The explosions occurred at 4:20am and 4:21am local time – and up to seven fuel tanks are believed to have burned. And a Moscow official says the fuel tank fire is likely the result of a drone attack. Russian Governor Mihail Razvozhaev announced on Telegram that a big fire broke out in Sevastopol.

“A massive fire broke out in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol after a suspected drone attack on a fuel storage tank”, Mihail Razvožaev wrote on Telegram. “A fuel tank is on fire… According to preliminary reports, the fire may have been caused by a drone attack“, he wrote early on Saturday, reports the Russian agency TASS.

He said that an area of ​​1,000 square meters was engulfed in flames. Footage shared on social media purporting to show the fire shows flames engulfing fuel storage tanks and a thick plume of black smoke rising over the city. “The situation is under the control of our firefighters and all operational servicesRazvožajev said and added that no one was injured.

Since the amount of fuel is large, it will take time to localize the fire. Ukraine has repeatedly declared its intention to reclaim the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, amid international outcry. By the way, this is the fiercest attack since the beginning of the war after the attack on the Crimean bridge on October 6, 2022.

(WORLD)