Ukraine, Bakhmut symbol and strategic stronghold: why it is so important for the destiny of war

After about ten months of clashes, Moscow declares the ‘Bakhmut battle’ concluded: the Wagner group and the Russian army announce that the city is in the hands of Russian forces and a sentence by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7 summit in Hiroshima («now Bakhmut is only in our hearts”) was read as an implicit admission of the retreat, although his words were later specified by his spokesman. But although the situation on the ground still remains not entirely clear, the symbolic value of the battle which since last summer has seen the two sides ferociously confront each other is evident.

Bakhmut, which the Russians still call Artemivsk according to the denomination in force from 1924 to 2016, is an industrial city in eastern Ukraine which before the war had about 70,000 inhabitants and is located in the Donetsk Oblast, about 20 kilometers from the region of Lugansk. The importance of Bakhmut is linked above all to its geographical position: the city has important road connections with other parts of the Donetsk region and is close to some important railway connections: the conquest, according to the Russians, would guarantee the Moscow forces a of access to the largest cities near Donetsk, such as Slovyansk and Kramatorsk, and would facilitate a subsequent offensive towards the most important cities, from Kramatorsk itself to Severodonestk.

Also for this reason the Kremlin attributed an important strategic significance to the fall of the city and Vladimir Putin himself congratulated the militiamen of the Wagner group and the Russian armed forces for the capture of what for weeks was considered a stronghold key to the outcome of the conflict. In reality, according to many observers, the victory in the battle of Bakhmut could have more of a symbolic than real value with respect to the continuation of the war. According to the US study center Isw, the taking of the city “is purely symbolic”. Bakhmut’s conquest “does not provide Russian forces with operationally significant territory to continue offensive operations or any particularly strong position from which to defend against possible Ukrainian counterattacks,” adds the ISW. Furthermore, the Ukrainian forces have strengthened on that front after the arrival of tanks and armored vehicles made available by NATO countries in recent weeks, which makes the scenario very different from that of 10 months ago, when the battle of Bakhmut began. The taking of the city therefore, if confirmed, probably won’t change the course of the conflict much.