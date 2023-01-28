Home World Ukraine, because the 700 Italian-French missiles are fake news
The Ministry of Defense has denied rumors about an Italian-French contract for the purchase of seven hundred surface-to-air missiles Aster 30also intended for the battery Samp-T which could soon be supplied to the Kiev government. “During the meeting between the Italian defense minister and his French counterpart – reads the press release -, no contract regarding military supplies was signed, discussed or even mentioned”.

