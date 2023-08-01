Ukraine, because Zelensky attacks Moscow

Rome, 1 August 2023 – Ukraine is increasingly deploying drones on Russian territory. Two days ago Moscow was hit by unmanned aircraft sent from Kiev for the third time in a matter of weeks.

No strategic objective, on this occasion, but the civilian housesto make the Russian people understand that the special military operation, as they call it at home, is a reality and that it could be ever closer.

Ukrainian drone hits building in Moscow (Ansa)

On the other hand, in recent days the Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament, has approved the extension of the military age up to 30 years. This means that hundreds of thousands more people can be recruited to be sent to the front.

In short, the actors in the conflict do not expect to end the war any time soon and each has their own motivations for doing so. Putin, on the one hand, cannot retreat and lose the conquered territories. The war in Ukraine turned out to be much more demanding and less profitable than expected. Russia has only honor left, and admitting defeat is simply not viable. But Zelensky too has his advantages. The Ukrainian president, who also has to deal with a counteroffensive less effective than he thought, in addition to breaking the Russians psychologically, he wants to reconquer the territories occupied by Moscow, but also the Crimeaambiguously annexed by Moscow in 2014.

On the way are the new weapons of the Americans, including the Hawk missilesThis is definitely not the time to give in.

The White House is very concerned about what is happening in Africa and now why does he need Vladimir Putin to lose the war.

That would be the first step in scaling the Moscow’s international ambitions and that network with which the Kremlin is consolidating contacts to escape, even if only partially, the effects of the sanctions.

