WASHINGTON. The German chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives today for a “quiet working visit” with President Joe Biden, “stirring speculation that they will discuss difficult questions about how to end the war.” The New York Times writes it in an article in which it recounts the unusual scenario of the German leader’s visit to the White House. A visit without fanfare: no state dinners, press following, final press conference. And just a line from the chancellor’s press office to announce it, indicating the conflict in Ukraine as the only topic of discussion, even if the White House then added the challenges posed by China and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. Scholz, emphasizes the NYT, did not even respond to the opposition, which asked for explanations on the purpose of the trip.

The “tranquil nature of the visit”, continues the paper, has led some in Berlin foreign policy circles to question whether it is a reflection of a growing sense of urgency, on both sides of the Atlantic, to find a new roadmap to end the conflict in Ukraine. In Europe and in Washington, again according to the NYT, there are growing speculations according to which, despite public declarations of support for Kiev “for as long as necessary”, as Scholz himself assured, some Western leaders have begun to worry about how much to last a strong and united front. Between protests that gathered around 13,000 people in Berlin last Saturday and the fears of some European leaders about the stability of US support during the US presidential campaign that has in fact already begun, with a (minority) part of the Republicans skeptical of aid to Kiev.

