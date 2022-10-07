New York – “For the first time since the missile crisis in Cuba we must face the threat of the nuclear apocalypse”. The alarm comes directly from the President Biden and there is no way to misunderstand. The head of the White House, speaking last night at an event to raise electoral funding for Democratic candidates in the midterm elections, said not only that the risk of the use of atomic weapons exists, because the war in Ukraine is going badly for Putin, but also struggling to understand what could be a satisfactory way out for the Russian rival, capable of avoiding a head-on collision.

Biden last night came to New York for a “fundraising” at the home of James Murdoch, the son of the Wall Street Journal editor Rupert, who however distanced himself from his father because of differences on the policy chosen by his media. These are the situations in which Joe lets himself go to the most frank considerations, because he is talking to his supporters, like when a few days ago he raised the alarm for the future of democracy, citing the result of the elections in Italy as one of the examples.

The president began speaking at 7:33 p.m., focusing on internal issues such as the credibility crisis of the super-conservative majority Supreme Court. But then he moved on to foreign policy, saying that an epochal game is being played on this ground as well: “For the first time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have the threat of a nuclear weapon, if indeed things continue along the way they are going. “Then he added:” We are trying to understand: what is Putin’s off ramp? Where does he find a way out, in which not only does he not lose face, but also a significant part of his power? “But Biden stressed that he has spent a lot of time trying to keep NATO together, with encouraging results:” There are a lot of changes going on. “

The speech went briefly to other internal issues, but then the president returned to Putin: “We haven’t had to face the Armageddon perspective since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis. There is a guy I know quite well. He’s not kidding when he talks about the potential use of tactical, biological or chemical nuclear weapons, because his army is, as it were, delivering significantly lower performance than expected. ” The problem is that if the head of the Kremlin chooses to use nuclear weapons to get out of the corner, it would make the situation unsolvable: “I don’t think there is the ability to easily deploy a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon.” Then the head of the White House turned at least part of his responsibility onto his predecessor: “I did not realize how serious the damage the previous administration had done to our foreign policy.” It now remains to be seen whether Putin will hang these comments as a sign of weakness, an encouragement to seek the “off ramp” that will allow them to find a way out, or a warning about the US’s determination to respond with every messenger to his threat. to cause the apocalypse.