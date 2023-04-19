Ukraine, Bloomberg: “Macron seeks an axis with Beijing to start negotiations between Russia and Ukraine as early as this summer”

It is unclear whether or not he has the backing of Kiev and his allies. But what the French president is aiming for Emmanuel Macron is the beginning of talks between Mosca e Kiev for the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine as early as this summer. To be made using an axis that Paris want to start with Beijing, which presented its 12-point peace plan in February. A Mandarin assessment of the crisis rather than a proposal for a solution, having at first point a generic protection of sovereignty and territorial integrity. According to reports Bloombergwhich quotes people knowledgeable of the plan, Macron he instructed his foreign policy adviser Emmanuel Good to collaborate with the senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi to establish a plan that could be used as a basis for future negotiations. An official of the office of Macron confirmed the intention of Good to speak with Wang adding that the allies of the France they were informed of any French initiative. From him, Beijing he said he did not know the source of the information and that it is “difficult to verify its authenticity”. So far many of the allies of the France they rejected ceasefire proposals that would allow Russia to maintain territorial gains after the February 24, 2022 and many nations are also skeptical that the Chinese can serve as an intermediary given his “friendship without limits” with the Russia.

The position of the United States towards the Chinese plan – Il Chinese peace plan was received coldly by the United States, who fear being marginalized in the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. However, openly rejecting it would mean attracting the antipathy of countries, including Western ones, which hope for a cessation of hostilities. From the officials americansHowever, deep skepticism about the proposal persists Beijing which, as presented, intends to consolidate the territorial conquests obtained so far by Mosca. On the other side, Washington fears further consolidation of the partnership between Chinese e Russiawhich will exceed i this year 200 billion dollars while the construction of the second gas pipeline continues Power of Siberia which will move towards the Chinese part of the exports first destined for Western Europe.

The role of France – The tenant of the Elysium is traditionally considered the playmaker of European foreign policy and for many reasons – one above all the right to veto theHim but also the first European continental army, equipped with nuclear bomb. And if you look at the UN Security Council you will notice a plastic division: Washington e London on one side, Mosca e Beijing on the other. With Paris – although firmly placed in the western camp and allied with the Nato – in the centre, possible junction. Beijing, however, is back from a important diplomatic success in the role of mediator for the rapprochement of Saudi Arabia and Iran, historically hostile countries that have agreed to start a process of normalization of their relations. During his visit to Beijing together with the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Macron he also clarified that, while not agreeing with the Chinese plan for Ukraine, the initiative showed the intention to Beijing to “build a path towards peace. We aim for a just and lasting peace,” he said. At the end of the diplomatic visit, however, the head of the Elysium was at the center of controversy, a Bruxelles and beyond, for his statements. In an interview with Politicohad in fact said that Europe it must reduce its dependence on the United States and avoid being dragged in a clash between China and the United States on Taiwan, adding that it must pursue its “strategic autonomy” that allows it to become a “third superpower”. A concept enthusiastically supported by Xi and from Communist Party of Chinaand which Beijing officials constantly refer to in their dealings with European countries on the belief that the West is in decline and that China is on the rise: a scenario that could accelerate if the transatlantic relations they will weaken. In any case, 24 hours after Macron’s statements, the Elysium had intervened to reduce them: sources of the Presidency had in fact specified that Macron “he often said that the France it is not equidistant and United States and the Chinese. The USA are our allies, we share common values”.