Home World Ukraine: bombs in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Donetsk, on Independence day seen from the front
World

Ukraine: bombs in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Donetsk, on Independence day seen from the front

by admin
Ukraine: bombs in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Donetsk, on Independence day seen from the front

First goal, Zaporizhzhia. Then the other cities and towns closest to the east front, in Donetsk and in the regions of Dnipro, Kharkiv, Sumy and Kryvyj Righ. The Independence Day of Ukraine from the Soviet Union began under the bombing, as was expected. President Zelensky had time to send his message to the nation, “we will fight to the end for our land”, but the first attacks were already starting, shortly after midnight.

See also  South Korea's self-developed launch vehicle successfully launched the "World" and finally went to the sky

You may also like

Japan’s single-day death toll from new crown hits...

What are the “Black-Hornets”: nano-drones donated by Norway...

The US government requires one dose of monkeypox...

Celebrating 200 years of the founding of the...

China heat and drought: Geographical imprint of record-breaking...

Lapid, “We are not ready to live with...

Japan continues to impose sanctions on Russia Russia’s...

Russian and French counterparts discuss situation around Zaporozhye...

In London, drought triggers water rationing: watering and...

Liverpool, the suspected killer of the 9-year-old girl...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy