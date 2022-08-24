First goal, Zaporizhzhia. Then the other cities and towns closest to the east front, in Donetsk and in the regions of Dnipro, Kharkiv, Sumy and Kryvyj Righ. The Independence Day of Ukraine from the Soviet Union began under the bombing, as was expected. President Zelensky had time to send his message to the nation, “we will fight to the end for our land”, but the first attacks were already starting, shortly after midnight.