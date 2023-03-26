Russian President Vladimir Putin considers that the West has crossed all red lines and even the darkest red ones by supplying weapons to Kiev. Putin considers Western countries ‘instigators and instigators’ of the conflict in Ukraine. Russia holds Minsk as a “nuclear hostage”, accuses Kiev after Russian President Putin’s announcement of plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. He move that for the Ukrainians represents “a step towards the internal destabilization of the country”. Putin has warned that Russia has already delivered the Iskander missile system to Minsk, and has also announced that it will produce over 1,600 tanks within a year.

