Telephone conversation, yesterday evening, between the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and the president of the United States Joe Biden, who “welcomed the declared openness of the Ukrainian president to a just peace based on the fundamental principles contained in the UN charter”. In the early hours of the morning air alarms in Kiev and other cities. Meanwhile, tensions are rising in Kosovo, where explosions and gunfire have still been reported
International team investigates Russian crimes in Kherson
An international team of legal advisers has been working with local prosecutors in the re-taken Ukrainian city of Kherson in recent days as they began gathering evidence of alleged sex crimes by Russian forces as part of a large-scale investigation. This was reported by Sky News, underlining that the visit of a team from Global Rights Compliance, an international law firm based in The Hague, had not previously been reported. Allegations of rape and other abuses across the country by Russians surfaced soon after Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, according to media and the United Nations. Moscow has denied committing war crimes or targeting civilians, and the Kremlin denies allegations of sexual assault by the Russian military in Ukraine.
Biden to Zelensky, from US priority to Ukrainian air defense
In his phone call with Volodymr Zelensky, Joe Biden spoke about the recent US aid packages to Kiev, underlining how the US is “prioritizing efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense” as Russian attacks on its crucial infrastructure continue. The White House made it known.
Electricity emergency, manager: affected structures restored
Starting yesterday evening, Ukrainian emergency teams have restored most of the country’s energy-generating structures hit in recent weeks by Russian raids. This was stated by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, chairman of the board of NEC Ukrenergo, in a comment to Suspilne, according to reports from Ukrinform. The structures affected by the Russian missile attack on 5 December remain out of order. “Regarding the thermal power plants, their capacity to generate electricity is still under capacity, remaining lower than what they had at the beginning of last week before the massive attack. They need more time to resume their operations,” explained the CEO of Ukrenergo. Ukrenergo also expects to have new power units from TPP connected to the grid this week. The situation in the Ukrainian electricity system is serious, he specified, but it remains manageable.