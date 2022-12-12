6:58

Electricity emergency, manager: affected structures restored

Starting yesterday evening, Ukrainian emergency teams have restored most of the country’s energy-generating structures hit in recent weeks by Russian raids. This was stated by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, chairman of the board of NEC Ukrenergo, in a comment to Suspilne, according to reports from Ukrinform. The structures affected by the Russian missile attack on 5 December remain out of order. “Regarding the thermal power plants, their capacity to generate electricity is still under capacity, remaining lower than what they had at the beginning of last week before the massive attack. They need more time to resume their operations,” explained the CEO of Ukrenergo. Ukrenergo also expects to have new power units from TPP connected to the grid this week. The situation in the Ukrainian electricity system is serious, he specified, but it remains manageable.