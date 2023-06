Anti-aircraft alarm in the night in Kiev and in 13 regions of Ukraine. Explosions in Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih, Russian missiles on Donetsk. Putin announces that new Sarmat nuclear missiles will soon be ready for deployment. Zelensky does not believe that the tsar is “ready” to use atomic weapons. The Ukrainian president admits that the counteroffensive to reconquer the territories occupied by the Russians is “slower than expected”

