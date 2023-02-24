One year after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the UN resolution for a just and lasting peace passes with 141 yes, 7 against and 32 abstentions. Among these is China, which during the Italian night publishes a 12-point document invoking dialogue and a ceasefire, an end to sanctions. India, which is now hosting the G20, also abstained. The USA, in the same hours and on the eve of the G7, announce another two billion in military aid to Ukraine
Der Spiegel, Chinese kamikaze drones to Russia
The Russian military is in talks with China’s Xi’an Bingo Intelligent Aviation Technology to mass produce kamikaze drones for its military. This is what Der Spiegel reports, according to which the affair creates a new urgency in the debate on possible Chinese military support for Russia. Bingo, according to information gathered by the German warhead, has agreed to produce and test 100 ZT-180 drone prototypes before delivering them to the Russian Defense by April 2023. Military experts believe that the ZT-180 is capable of carrying a warhead from 35 to 50 kilograms.
China, 12-point proposal for ceasefire and peace talks
China, a firm ally of Russia, has called for a ceasefire between Kiev and Moscow and the opening of peace talks by publishing a 12-point proposal to end the fighting that began a year ago and strengthen its position as a neutrality in the conflict. Indeed, while reiterating its neutral stance, Beijing has also said it has an “unlimited” relationship with Moscow, refusing to criticize its invasion of Ukraine or refer to it as such. He also accused the West of provoking the conflict and of “stoking the fire” by supplying Ukraine with defensive weapons. The United States, for its part, has also said that China may be preparing to provide Russia with military aid, which Beijing says lacks evidence.