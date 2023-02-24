07:01

China, 12-point proposal for ceasefire and peace talks

China, a firm ally of Russia, has called for a ceasefire between Kiev and Moscow and the opening of peace talks by publishing a 12-point proposal to end the fighting that began a year ago and strengthen its position as a neutrality in the conflict. Indeed, while reiterating its neutral stance, Beijing has also said it has an “unlimited” relationship with Moscow, refusing to criticize its invasion of Ukraine or refer to it as such. He also accused the West of provoking the conflict and of “stoking the fire” by supplying Ukraine with defensive weapons. The United States, for its part, has also said that China may be preparing to provide Russia with military aid, which Beijing says lacks evidence.