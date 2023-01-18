7:03

Ambassador Moscow to the UN, Dnipro tragedy Kiev’s fault

The “tragedy” in Dnipro, where an apartment building was destroyed by a missile, is “Kiev’s fault”. This was stated by Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, at a meeting of the Security Council. Ria Novosti reports it.

“A Russian missile fired at an infrastructure facility in the city was hit by the Ukrainian air defense forces – said Nebenzya – because the air defense installation was located in a residential area in violation of international humanitarian law, the downed missile fell on a residential building. If the Ukrainian authorities had listened according to the requirements of international humanitarian law, this tragedy would not have happened.”