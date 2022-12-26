8:10

Novak, Moscow ready to reopen the Yamal gas pipeline to Europe





Russia is ready to reopen the Yamal gas pipeline to Europe. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said so in an interview with Tass, adding that despite the war the European market remains “open” for Russian LNG and that in 11 months of 2022 supplies of liquefied natural gas increased to 19.4 billion of cubic meters, with a forecast of 21 billion by the end of the year. Novak says there is still a gas deficit in Europe, so Moscow is ready to resume supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline and is holding negotiations on an increase in supplies through Turkey after the creation of a gas hub in the country by Erdogan.

«The European market remains relevant – observes Novak – because the gas deficit remains and we have the ability to restore supplies. For example, the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which was closed for political reasons, is unused.” At the moment, writes the Tass, Russia supplies gas through the TurkStream, which is currently operating at full capacity, while 42 million cubic meters of gas pass through the Ukrainian route every day, about a third of the transit volume stipulated in the contract. «Today – concludes Novak – we can say with certainty that there is a demand for our gas» from European consumers, «so we continue to see Europe as a potential market for our products. However, it is clear that a large-scale campaign was launched against us, which ended in the sabotage of Nord Stream.