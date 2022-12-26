Home World Ukraine, breaking news. Drone attack on military base in Russia, 3 dead
World

Ukraine, breaking news. Drone attack on military base in Russia, 3 dead

Ukraine, breaking news. Drone attack on military base in Russia, 3 dead

Three people have died in an attack by a Ukrainian drone on a military airfield in Russia’s Saratov region that was thwarted by Moscow’s air defences, the Russian Defense Ministry said today. Russia is ready to reopen the Yamal pipeline to Europe, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak said yesterday

Ukraine, Pope: “An immediate end to senseless war”

  • Drone attack on military base in Russia, 3 dead

    Three people have died in an attack by a Ukrainian drone on a military airfield in Russia’s Saratov region that was thwarted by Moscow’s air defences, the Russian Defense Ministry said today. “The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was approaching Engels airport at a low altitude,” a statement quoted by the TASS news agency said. “Three members of the Russian technical service at the airport suffered fatal injuries from falling drone fragments,” the ministry added.

  • Novak, Moscow ready to reopen the Yamal gas pipeline to Europe

    Russia is ready to reopen the Yamal gas pipeline to Europe. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said so in an interview with Tass, adding that despite the war the European market remains “open” for Russian LNG and that in 11 months of 2022 supplies of liquefied natural gas increased to 19.4 billion of cubic meters, with a forecast of 21 billion by the end of the year. Novak says there is still a gas deficit in Europe, so Moscow is ready to resume supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline and is holding negotiations on an increase in supplies through Turkey after the creation of a gas hub in the country by Erdogan.

    «The European market remains relevant – observes Novak – because the gas deficit remains and we have the ability to restore supplies. For example, the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which was closed for political reasons, is unused.” At the moment, writes the Tass, Russia supplies gas through the TurkStream, which is currently operating at full capacity, while 42 million cubic meters of gas pass through the Ukrainian route every day, about a third of the transit volume stipulated in the contract. «Today – concludes Novak – we can say with certainty that there is a demand for our gas» from European consumers, «so we continue to see Europe as a potential market for our products. However, it is clear that a large-scale campaign was launched against us, which ended in the sabotage of Nord Stream.

  • Medvedev aims to eliminate the Kiev regime

    Russia will spare no effort to achieve the goals of its special military operation in Ukraine and bring down the nationalist regime in Kiev. So the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in an article in the Rossiyskaya Gazeta. “We will do our best to achieve the goal of the special military operation. So that the disgusting regime of Kiev nationalists ceases to exist. Today, no one but us can do it,” Medvedev said, according to reports from the Russian news agency Tass.

