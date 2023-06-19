Ukraine, breaking news. Explosions in Odessa. Alarm in six regions, Zelenka today in Israel

Explosions in the night in Odessa, with the anti-aircraft alert triggered in 5 regions of Ukraine. The US press speaks of evidence of Russian responsibility for the collapse of the Kakhovka dam. First Lady Zelenska visits Israel today. Scholz receives Stoltenberg. In Germany also the Chinese premier Li. Meanwhile, Blinken’s mission continues in Beijing, who met with the head of Chinese diplomacy Wang Yi and could see Xi

Dam collapse in Ukraine, for the New York Times it’s Moscow’s fault: “There is evidence”

9:27

Kiev, eight villages liberated in two weeks

Units of the Tavria brigade of the Ukrainian forces liberated eight settlements in the last two weeks of fighting in the Berdiansk and Melitopol directions, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Malyar said on Telegram. These are the villages of Novodarivka, Levadne, Storozheve, Makarivka, Blagodatne, Lobkove, Neskuchne and Pyatikhatki. «Overall, the units of the Tavria sector advanced into enemy territory up to seven kilometers-she added she-she. The liberated area in the south is 113 square kilometers.’

9:25

Ukraine: 4 drones shot down in Dnipropetrovsk region

Ukrainian forces shot down four Russian drones last night in the Dnipropetrovsk region of south-eastern Ukraine, the head of the regional council, Nikolai Lukashuk, said, according to Rbc-Ukraine. “Our air force destroyed four drones in the region during the night. Probably three Shahed and one Orlan,” Lukashuk said on Telegram.

9:25

Ukraine: anti-aircraft alarm in six regions

Air-raid alarms went off early today in six regions of Ukraine, according to the country’s official alert portal cited by local media. Sirens are sounding in Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Zaporozhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.