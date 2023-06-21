Ukraine, breaking news. Explosions in Sumy and Cherkasy, alarm in 6 regions. Moscow, foiled drone attack

Explosions were heard overnight in the Sumy and Cherkasy regions of Ukraine, local media reported. Air-raid alarms also went off in Kiev, Vinnitsa, Kirovohrad and Poltava oblasts

Blinken: China has reiterated that it will not give weapons to Russia in Ukraine

Sunak: We will prevent Moscow from destroying Kiev economy

“As we saw in Bakhmut and in Mariupol, what Russia cannot bear it will try to destroy. They want to do the same with the Ukrainian economy.” Thus the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the International Conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine, as stated in a note released by the British government. “The scale of the challenge is real, the war led to a 29% drop in Ukraine’s GDP last year, but just look at the streets of Kiev. Despite the threat of attacks, people are getting on with their lives and carrying on with business,” adds Sunak.

The British premier then underlines that “President Zelensky’s government is determined to lead the reforms to become more open, more transparent and ready for investment. This is a vibrant, dynamic, creative European country that refuses to be subdued.” Speaking of Britain’s commitment, Sunak said that “together with our allies, we will maintain our support for the defense of Ukraine and the counter-offensive. And we will stay with Ukraine as long as it takes to keep winning this war.” The British premier is therefore “proud that today we are announcing a multi-year commitment to support the Ukrainian economy and, over the next three years, we will provide loan guarantees worth 3 billion dollars”.

Moscow, foiled Ukrainian terrorist attack with drones

Russia today thwarted a “terrorist attack” with drones launched by Ukrainian forces in the capital region, the Moscow Defense Ministry announced, as reported by the Tass news agency. “Today we thwarted an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack against facilities in the Moscow region with three aerial-type drones,” the ministry said. All drones were deflected by electronic warfare, lost control and crashed. The ministry added that there were no casualties or damage.

Moscow, three drones fell, it was a terrorist attack in Kiev

Three drones have fallen in the Moscow region in what the Russian Defense Ministry has called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack”. “An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with three unmanned aircraft against targets in the Moscow region was thwarted today,” the defense ministry said in a statement, specifying that the attack “failed.” as all the aircraft went down thanks to the use of electronic warfare devices and there were no casualties or damages.

