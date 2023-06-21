Home » Ukraine, breaking news. Explosions in Sumy and Cherkasy, alarm in 6 regions. Moscow, foiled drone attack
World

Ukraine, breaking news. Explosions in Sumy and Cherkasy, alarm in 6 regions. Moscow, foiled drone attack

by admin
Ukraine, breaking news. Explosions in Sumy and Cherkasy, alarm in 6 regions. Moscow, foiled drone attack

Europa

Explosions were heard overnight in the Sumy and Cherkasy regions of Ukraine, local media reported. Air-raid alarms also went off in Kiev, Vinnitsa, Kirovohrad and Poltava oblasts

June 21, 2023

Blinken: China has reiterated that it will not give weapons to Russia in Ukraine

9:57

Sunak: We will prevent Moscow from destroying Kiev economy

“As we saw in Bakhmut and in Mariupol, what Russia cannot bear it will try to destroy. They want to do the same with the Ukrainian economy.” Thus the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the International Conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine, as stated in a note released by the British government. “The scale of the challenge is real, the war led to a 29% drop in Ukraine’s GDP last year, but just look at the streets of Kiev. Despite the threat of attacks, people are getting on with their lives and carrying on with business,” adds Sunak.

The British premier then underlines that “President Zelensky’s government is determined to lead the reforms to become more open, more transparent and ready for investment. This is a vibrant, dynamic, creative European country that refuses to be subdued.” Speaking of Britain’s commitment, Sunak said that “together with our allies, we will maintain our support for the defense of Ukraine and the counter-offensive. And we will stay with Ukraine as long as it takes to keep winning this war.” The British premier is therefore “proud that today we are announcing a multi-year commitment to support the Ukrainian economy and, over the next three years, we will provide loan guarantees worth 3 billion dollars”.

8:54

See also  Be wary of the military security shift in Japan's foreign aid strategy

Moscow, foiled Ukrainian terrorist attack with drones

Russia today thwarted a “terrorist attack” with drones launched by Ukrainian forces in the capital region, the Moscow Defense Ministry announced, as reported by the Tass news agency. “Today we thwarted an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack against facilities in the Moscow region with three aerial-type drones,” the ministry said. All drones were deflected by electronic warfare, lost control and crashed. The ministry added that there were no casualties or damage.

8:51

Moscow, three drones fell, it was a terrorist attack in Kiev

Three drones have fallen in the Moscow region in what the Russian Defense Ministry has called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack”. “An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with three unmanned aircraft against targets in the Moscow region was thwarted today,” the defense ministry said in a statement, specifying that the attack “failed.” as all the aircraft went down thanks to the use of electronic warfare devices and there were no casualties or damages.

You may also like

Karavana definitively say goodbye to the tour “Muertos...

Crew missing in manned submersible expedition to wreck...

the violence of the policeman on the young...

AUTOGUIDOVIE On over 500 buses the shots of...

From Iranian universities the protest restarts with a...

Arkansas judge declares unconstitutional the first US state...

Draw Conference League possible opponents FK Željezničar |...

Submersible missing, former director fired from OceanGate after...

Died after being stuck on a stretcher for...

The 12 new and famous cars to buy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy