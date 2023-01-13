The battle rages on in Soledar, while the Russians and Wagner’s mercenaries also try to surround Bakhmut. In satellite images, the mining city of Donetsk appears razed to the ground, while Kiev says there is fighting but the city has not yet been conquered. Alarm for over 500 civilians who cannot be evacuated. Turkish President Erdogan attempts mediation for a humanitarian corridor. “The fighting in eastern Ukraine has been fierce”, underlines the US national security spokesman, John Kirby, reiterating that the changes at the top of the armed forces in Moscow “are an attempt to overcome the difficulties”