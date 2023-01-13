The battle rages on in Soledar, while the Russians and Wagner’s mercenaries also try to surround Bakhmut. In satellite images, the mining city of Donetsk appears razed to the ground, while Kiev says there is fighting but the city has not yet been conquered. Alarm for over 500 civilians who cannot be evacuated. Turkish President Erdogan attempts mediation for a humanitarian corridor. “The fighting in eastern Ukraine has been fierce”, underlines the US national security spokesman, John Kirby, reiterating that the changes at the top of the armed forces in Moscow “are an attempt to overcome the difficulties”
The battle rages on in Soledar, while the Russians and Wagner’s mercenaries also try to surround Bakhmut. In satellite images, the mining city of Donetsk appears razed to the ground, while Kiev says there is fighting but the city has not yet been conquered. Alarm for over 500 civilians who cannot be evacuated. Turkish President Erdogan is attempting mediation for a humanitarian corridor, while the US is pressing Moscow: the changes at the top of the army, says national security spokesman John Kirby, are “an attempt to overcome the difficulties”.
Moscow: exercises with Belarus to avoid escalation
A Russian Foreign Ministry official said the escalation of joint military exercises between Russia and Belarus was meant to dissuade “potential adversaries from escalations and provocations”. Russia used Belarus as a staging base for its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and the deployment of a group of joint troops in Belarus has sparked fears in Kiev that Russia is heading towards a new offensive.
Kiev: We resist Soledar, over 500 civilians trapped
Ukraine said its troops are resisting pro-Russian forces in the town of Soledar, where at least half a thousand civilians have been trapped.
In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked two military units that “are holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy”. He did not provide further details.