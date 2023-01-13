Home World Ukraine, breaking news. Fighting in Soledar, Turkey seeks mediation. Use: Moscow in trouble
World

Ukraine, breaking news. Fighting in Soledar, Turkey seeks mediation. Use: Moscow in trouble

by admin
Ukraine, breaking news. Fighting in Soledar, Turkey seeks mediation. Use: Moscow in trouble

ServiceEuropa

The battle rages on in Soledar, while the Russians and Wagner’s mercenaries also try to surround Bakhmut. In satellite images, the mining city of Donetsk appears razed to the ground, while Kiev says there is fighting but the city has not yet been conquered. Alarm for over 500 civilians who cannot be evacuated. Turkish President Erdogan attempts mediation for a humanitarian corridor. “The fighting in eastern Ukraine has been fierce”, underlines the US national security spokesman, John Kirby, reiterating that the changes at the top of the armed forces in Moscow “are an attempt to overcome the difficulties”

Ukraine, Russians in Soledar filmed from above “like ants”

  • Battle in Soledar, Turkey seeks mediation. Usa: Russians in crisis

    The battle rages on in Soledar, while the Russians and Wagner’s mercenaries also try to surround Bakhmut. In satellite images, the mining city of Donetsk appears razed to the ground, while Kiev says there is fighting but the city has not yet been conquered. Alarm for over 500 civilians who cannot be evacuated. Turkish President Erdogan is attempting mediation for a humanitarian corridor, while the US is pressing Moscow: the changes at the top of the army, says national security spokesman John Kirby, are “an attempt to overcome the difficulties”.

  • Moscow: exercises with Belarus to avoid escalation

    A Russian Foreign Ministry official said the escalation of joint military exercises between Russia and Belarus was meant to dissuade “potential adversaries from escalations and provocations”. Russia used Belarus as a staging base for its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and the deployment of a group of joint troops in Belarus has sparked fears in Kiev that Russia is heading towards a new offensive.

  • Kiev: We resist Soledar, over 500 civilians trapped

    Ukraine said its troops are resisting pro-Russian forces in the town of Soledar, where at least half a thousand civilians have been trapped.
    In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked two military units that “are holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy”. He did not provide further details.

See also  Non-ferrous industry: supply may continue to be lower than expected, lithium resources are expected to maintain a high prosperity for a long time – yqqlm

You may also like

Argentina, skyrocketing inflation: in December it rises to...

Libya, lightning mission of the head of the...

In 2022, the total value of my country’s...

Carefully select ingredients and carefully cook a variety...

Alabama, a tornado kills at least six

Carefully select ingredients and carefully cook a variety...

Fed’s Barkin: Tend to slow down the pace...

Metsola: “More checks were needed on foreign powers....

Iran, from state TV to the cells: the...

The deception of the Russians: the attack on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy