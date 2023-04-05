9:08

Born: Stoltenberg, new defense spending target in Vilnius, at least 2% of GDP





At the next summit of leaders, in Vilnius, Lithuania, in mid-July, NATO is expected to agree on a “new and ambitious” target for military spending by allied countries, which must be equal “at least” to 2% of GDP, the threshold which until today was a goal to be achieved and which many countries, including Italy, have not yet achieved. This was reiterated by NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg as he opened the work of the Foreign Ministerial in Brussels. Russian President Vladimir Putin, says the secretary general, “is not preparing for peace, he is preparing for another war. NATO allies are united in their commitment to sustain and intensify support” to Ukraine. “We must give Ukraine what it needs on the battlefield to prevail as a sovereign and independent nation. We must also continue to support other partners facing pressure from Russia, including Moldova, Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.” “We will discuss – he continues – how to counter all the threats and challenges” that NATO must “face, including those coming from the south, and how to deal with the growing strategic competition, including China‘s growing alignment with Russia. Finally we will discuss defense spending: in a dangerous world, we cannot take our security for granted, so we need to invest more in our defense. At the Vilnius summit, I expect allies to agree on an ambitious new investment pledge, with 2% of GDP, at a minimum, to be invested in defence,” he concludes.