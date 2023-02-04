8:36

In Mariupol 30 thousand Russian soldiers

Between 10,000 and 15,000 Russian soldiers have arrived in Mariupol in the last week, bringing the total number of Federation soldiers in the occupied south-eastern Ukrainian city to 30,000. This was reported by the adviser to the mayor in exile Petro Andryushchenko, quoted by UNIAN. “There are about 30,000 occupants, concentrated in Mariupol and in the district.” For these troops, the priority seems to be the attack on Vugledar and Zaporizhzhia, he said.