According to the Kiev General Staff, the Moscow army is attacking in four directions in the Donbass region. Germany says it has evidence of war crimes related to last year in Ukraine. Meanwhile, for the first time, the US is allocating funds seized from Russian citizens to reconstruction
-
In Mariupol 30 thousand Russian soldiers
Between 10,000 and 15,000 Russian soldiers have arrived in Mariupol in the last week, bringing the total number of Federation soldiers in the occupied south-eastern Ukrainian city to 30,000. This was reported by the adviser to the mayor in exile Petro Andryushchenko, quoted by UNIAN. “There are about 30,000 occupants, concentrated in Mariupol and in the district.” For these troops, the priority seems to be the attack on Vugledar and Zaporizhzhia, he said.
-
Plane alarm throughout Ukraine
The air warning in all regions of Ukraine was announced this morning after reporting by the Belarusian monitoring group Gayun. In fact, the Russian A-50U long-range radar surveillance aircraft took off over Belarus, collecting data on targets for the next attacks by the Russian Federation.
-
Kiev army: Russian troops are attacking in Donbass
The Russian army is attacking in four directions in Donbass, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have repelled the onslaught of enemies in the areas of 9 settlements. This was written by the General Staff of the Ukrainian army in its morning report, quoted by the Ukrainian media. “The enemy launches offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiiv and Novopavliv directions, but suffers heavy losses,” says the General Staff. On Friday, February 3, Russian troops launched 20 airstrikes especially on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions, there are civilian casualties.