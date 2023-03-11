07:07

Kiev, environmental damage for over 50 billion euros





As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, damage to the environment amounting to around 50 billion euros was caused. This is what emerged – as reported by Ukrinform – in Kharkiv during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee for environmental policy and nature management. “We count every tree destroyed. And every hryvnia the Russian Federation will pay us for what they did.

Every day we continue to record new damage and destruction. According to preliminary estimates, the total damage to the environment is already more than 2 trillion hryvnias: this includes soil pollution, air pollution, burned forests and destroyed buildings. Russia is provoking a climate crisis, a nuclear crisis, a humanitarian crisis,” said First Deputy Minister of Environment and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Grechanyk. Oleksandr Filchakov, head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor’s office, added: “We record and analyze all crimes in the field of ecology, attacks on industrial facilities, oil deposits.”