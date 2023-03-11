Home World Ukraine, breaking news. Kiev, environmental damage for over 50 billion euros
World

Ukraine, breaking news. Kiev, environmental damage for over 50 billion euros

by admin
Ukraine, breaking news. Kiev, environmental damage for over 50 billion euros

Kiev, environmental damage for over 50 billion euros

As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, damage to the environment amounting to around 50 billion euros was caused. This is what emerged – as reported by Ukrinform – in Kharkiv during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee for environmental policy and nature management. “We count every tree destroyed. And every hryvnia the Russian Federation will pay us for what they did.

Every day we continue to record new damage and destruction. According to preliminary estimates, the total damage to the environment is already more than 2 trillion hryvnias: this includes soil pollution, air pollution, burned forests and destroyed buildings. Russia is provoking a climate crisis, a nuclear crisis, a humanitarian crisis,” said First Deputy Minister of Environment and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Grechanyk. Oleksandr Filchakov, head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor’s office, added: “We record and analyze all crimes in the field of ecology, attacks on industrial facilities, oil deposits.”

See also  Israel and Palestine, Lapid's turning point at the UN: "Two states for two peoples". But his government is divided

You may also like

Antonin Hajek found dead in Malaysia | Sport

He is fighting at the Denver match, and...

the shameful little help from the EU

chef Manuel Costa killed

Daily horoscope for March 11 | Fun

Rishi Sunak speaks: “Are we too hard on...

“The tumor has returned for the third time,”...

Efes defeated by Maccabi Euroleague | Sports

Early symptoms of ovarian cancer | Magazine

The probabilities of Cittadella-Palermo: new chance for Soleri

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy