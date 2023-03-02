Home World Ukraine, breaking news. Kiev, in the Black Sea 5 Russian missile carriers. One billion from the EU for ammunition to Ukraine
Ukraine, breaking news. Kiev, in the Black Sea 5 Russian missile carriers. One billion from the EU for ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine, breaking news. Kiev, in the Black Sea 5 Russian missile carriers. One billion from the EU for ammunition to Ukraine

Warning from Kiev: in the Black Sea there are now five Russian aircraft carriers armed with Kalibr missiles, for a total of 32 missiles. Moscow denounces that the Ukrainians are preparing a provocation with the use of radioactive materials near Transnistria, a pro-Russian separatist region of Moldova. Lukashenko, after meeting Xi Jinping in Beijing, says that Belarus supports the Chinese plan for peace in Ukraine, rejected however by Kiev, the US and Europe. Mikhail Podolyak, Zelensky’s adviser, denies that Ukraine has attacked regions of the Russian Federation with drones. “We don’t believe him,” Kremlin spokesman Peskov replies

