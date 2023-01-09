7:09

Podolyak, hurry up, supplies to save us from the Russians

“We don’t have time, Ukraine needs those weapons now”. This was said in an interview with Repubblica by Mykhailo Podolyak, chief adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who refers in particular to the supply of the shield to protect Kiev with the «Samp-T». «Don’t listen to Russian propaganda: weapons – explains Podolyak – are not used to “prolong the conflict”. We need them for defense and counterattack just to end the war in the right way: Russia must lose, only this will guarantee the world and Europe and will restore international law in relations between states. Those weapons serve precisely to narrow down the conflict, to localize it only in the occupied Ukrainian territories; they are the way to scale it down and cool it by preventing it from stretching. They are the way to minimize losses for Ukraine, to shorten the duration of the war and hasten its end. And Ukrainian society is not ready for a peace that does not include the liberation of the occupied territories”.