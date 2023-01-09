Ukrainian forces are steadily repelling attacks on Bakhmt and other cities in the eastern Donbass region. This was stated by the Kiev authorities, after denying the Kremlin’s announcements on the killing of 600 soldiers in a missile offensive. Berlin considers sending Leopard tanks to support the invaded country
Pro-Russian: Bakhmut in Donetsk was captured
According to the Territorial Defense Headquarters of the self-proclaimed Donetsk republic, Russian forces have liberated the settlement of Bakhmut. The Tax reports it. “As of today, Bakhmut has been released,” the pro-Russians said. Fierce fighting has been going on for five months around the eastern Ukrainian city, with mercenaries from the Wagner Group, founded by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ally Evgeny Prigozhin attacking Ukrainian defenses to breach the defenses around Bakhmut and to the suburb of Soledar, the epicenter of the battle.
Dobass, Kiev: Russian attacks repelled
Ukrainian forces are steadily repelling attacks on Bakhmt and other cities in the eastern Donbass region. This was stated by the Kiev authorities, after denying the Kremlin’s announcements on the killing of 600 soldiers in a missile offensive.
Podolyak, hurry up, supplies to save us from the Russians
“We don’t have time, Ukraine needs those weapons now”. This was said in an interview with Repubblica by Mykhailo Podolyak, chief adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who refers in particular to the supply of the shield to protect Kiev with the «Samp-T». «Don’t listen to Russian propaganda: weapons – explains Podolyak – are not used to “prolong the conflict”. We need them for defense and counterattack just to end the war in the right way: Russia must lose, only this will guarantee the world and Europe and will restore international law in relations between states. Those weapons serve precisely to narrow down the conflict, to localize it only in the occupied Ukrainian territories; they are the way to scale it down and cool it by preventing it from stretching. They are the way to minimize losses for Ukraine, to shorten the duration of the war and hasten its end. And Ukrainian society is not ready for a peace that does not include the liberation of the occupied territories”.