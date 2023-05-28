Ukraine, breaking news. Kiev under attack again, 52 Russian drones shot down

9:27

Meloni, we imagine it free and rebuilt also by Italian companies

«We are convinced that Ukraine has the chance to be reborn even more prosperous than before and soon experience an economic miracle. And we are making our contribution to this too, as we did with the conference on reconstruction that we celebrated in Rome and which saw the participation of 600 Italian and 150 Ukrainian companies. We want to look beyond the war and the best way to do this is to imagine a free Ukraine also rebuilt by Italian companies».

This was stated by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in an interview with «Messaggero», reiterating that «Italy acts and will continue to act in total harmony with the European Allies and within the context of the Atlantic Alliance, always having polar star the Italian national interest. That’s what we’ve done so far and will continue to do. For Italy, the protection of international law and the UN charter is of vital importance, starting with the inviolability of state borders. If the Russian invasion were not opposed firmly, a future of chaos awaits us in which the force of law would be replaced by the law of the strongest. And this is not convenient for Europe and it is not convenient for Italy. This is why helping Ukraine to have a future of peace and freedom is also in our interest”.